Fayette County car break-in spree: 2 Atlanta men arrested

Two men are under arrest in Fayette County, charged with car break-ins that were caught on home surveillance cameras.

It is the video that investigators say helped break the case with the arrest of two men. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says the men are responsible for breaking into cars at seven homes as well as stealing mail.

Zyjaveious Jones and Dandra Strozier were arrested after investigators say home surveillance video caught them breaking into cars in Fayette County. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zyjaveious Jones and Dandra Strozier. They are both 34 years old and are from Atlanta.

The sheriff credits the quality of the homeowner’s surveillance video, other law enforcement technology, and the persistence of his investigators for leading them to the identification and arrest of the two car break-in suspects.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Zyjaveious Jones and Dandra Strozier were arrested after investigators say home surveillance video caught them breaking into cars in Fayette County. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office )

Sheriff Babb says Jones and Strozier are suspects in similar crimes all around metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, and Walton County.

The sheriff also identifies them as suspects in violent crimes.

With the arrest of Jones and Strozier, the sheriff continues to plea for residents to lock their vehicles at night, to take their valuables inside, and, if possible, to invest in cameras to monitor their property.