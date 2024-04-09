Atlanta Braves, Make-A-Wish to surprise Fayette County kid at Truist Park

A Fayette County 14-year-old boy was in for a big surprise. Joshua and his family learned Tuesday that the Atlanta Braves would be honoring him with his very own day at Truist Park.

The quiet of his Fayette County neighborhood was disturbed momentarily, and for a really good reason. Joshua received a special delivery by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb and more than a dozen deputies, with their lights flashing and sirens blaring, delivered the message from the Atlanta Braves that April 10th would be Joshua's Day at Truist Park.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Joshua’s family says he is a big Braves fan, ever since manager Brian Snitker came to watch his special needs baseball team play.

The Braves plan to honor Joshua on Wednesday with a number of special events at the game. Some of them are still a surprise, so we can’t reveal too much.

Make-A-Wish Georgia told FOX 5 it has granted more than 7,000 wishes for kids in our state.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joshua signs "Thank you" to the sheriff.

Joshua used sign language to tell the sheriff thank you for his special delivery.