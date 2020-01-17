Fayette County 911 center helps Australian wildfire victims

The Fayette County 911 center is doing its part to help Australian wildlife devastated by fires.

It started as a simple idea that has now snowballed into a big collaboration.

Two workers at the 911 center shared the idea to crochet or sew items for the animal rescues abroad.

After coordinating with their director, a box has been set up so anyone could donate items or supplies.

Now, they say they are aware that Australia is not taking a lot of donations right now.

That's because of the overwhelming response around the world to help out.

The 911 center says it just wants to be ready with supplies once they start accepting donations again.

Right now, many Australian wildlife organizations say they mostly need money.