Father of 4 gunned down in apparent robbery near DeKalb County home

Police officers are searching for a gunman who left a father of four dead in DeKalb County.

Family members say they believe the man was shot to death during an attempted robbery.

The 34-year-old man was found dead along the side of a home on DeKalb County's Huntwood Drive. His family says the gunman took the man's car, wallet, and cell phone. Police later recovered the phone and hope it can help them catch the shooter.

Tammy Castlin, the mother of the victim, told FOX 5 that she couldn't understand why anyone would kill her son.

"Why would you take away a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew? I'm really at a loss for words right now," Castlin said. "I really can't believe it."

Castlin says her son had four children - the youngest was born just last week. She said he brought the new baby to see her right before he was killed.

"He just had a son, now he's gone," she said.

The mourning mother described her son as an entrepreneur who was full of laughter and joy and had a heart of gold.

Castlin had strong words for her son's killer.

"You took a jewel from me. That was my child. You had no right to take him," she said.

DeKalb County police have released few details about their investigation. Detectives spent hours on Friday morning examining the crime scene for any evidence they could find.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.