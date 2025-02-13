Father killed in shooting at East Point McDonald's parking lot, police say

article

Investigators in East Point are asking the public for help with their investigation into a deadly shooting earlier this month at a McDonald's.

Officials say the homicide happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the fast food restaurant on Virginia Avenue.

What we know:

According to investigators, Quintavious Clark was sitting inside his vehicle at the restaurant when a red sedan pulled in front of him and someone inside opened fire.

Clark was shot at least once and died before he could be transported.

Investigators described the victim as "a son and a father" and shared a photo of the suspect's vehicle in hopes someone could identify it.

(Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified anyone connected with the deadly shooting or the motive behind the violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any details that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.