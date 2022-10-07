Lanes re-open following fatal crash near Cobb Cloverleaf, GDOT says

A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer, causing a fatal crash on Friday morning in Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms.

Officials said crash on the Interstate 285 eastbound exit to I-75 northbound happened at around 3 a.m. By 6:43 a.m., all lanes had re-opened.

Crews are working to clear the wreck, which is causing delays in eastbound and westbound directions on I-285.

