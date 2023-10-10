Fans invited to send off for Atlanta Braves at noon Tuesday

Image 1 of 13 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 9: Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are leaving on Tuesday afternoon to head to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series.

Fans are invited to help send off the team at noon today at Truist Park.

Braves mascot BLOOPER and Braves Plaza host Lauren Hoffman will host the sendoff outside the Right Field Gate near Battery Avenue.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs and dress up in their Braves gear.

The Braves won Game 2 of the series in a nail-biting win on Monday night to even up the series.

RELATED: NLDS Game 2: Riley, d'Arnaud homers: Harris puts cap on Braves 5-4 win over Phillies

If you are unable to cheer the Braves in person, check back here for a live stream of the sendoff from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 will be played on Oct. 11 and Game 4 will be played on Oct. 12.

Watch parties for Games 3 and 4 will be held on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before game times.

Among the scheduled activities during the watch parties include photo opportunities, appearances by the team mascot and Braves entertainment team, and a live DJ.

Parking is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple decks for 3 hours.