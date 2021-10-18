Fans cheer for Braves players and families at Truist Park as the team travels to Los Angeles

The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with its second consecutive walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the World Series in sight, the work is far from over.

The series moves to Los Angeles, now, for Games 3, Game 4 and — if necessary — Game 5.

Fans showed up at Truist Park on Monday morning to watch players and their families board buses before they flew on to L.A. for the next leg of the series.

BRAVES PITCHING STAFF LEADING THE WAY

Fans brought signs and wore their Braves gear while they crowded around a red carpet arranged at the First Base Gate on Battery Avenue.

The first round of buses carried first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder and postseason hero Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Game 3 starter Charlie Morton, infielder Orlando Arcia and other players.

The Braves had a police escort on the interstate as the caravan of busses left the park.

Right-hander Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 3 against Braves righty Charlie Morton.

The Atlanta Braves' remaining and potential NLCS games vs. Los Angeles. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

