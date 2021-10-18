Expand / Collapse search

Fans cheer for Braves players and families at Truist Park as the team travels to Los Angeles

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:02PM
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta

Adam Duvall's son steals the show at Atlanta Braves' sendoff

Braves fans love outfielder Adam Duvall for his skill as a power hitter. Braves fans love his son for his red carpet dance in front the team's charter bus. Fans turned out to send the team off to LA for the rest of the NLCS.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with its second consecutive walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

With the World Series in sight, the work is far from over. 

The series moves to Los Angeles, now, for Games 3, Game 4 and — if necessary — Game 5. 

Fans cheer Freddie Freeman as he boards bus to LA from Truist Park

Fans turned out at Truist Park to send off Atlanta Braves players as they head to LA to face the Dodgers for Game 3 of the NLCS. First baseman Freddie Freeman received loud applause.

Fans showed up at Truist Park on Monday morning to watch players and their families board buses before they flew on to L.A. for the next leg of the series. 

BRAVES PITCHING STAFF LEADING THE WAY

Fans brought signs and wore their Braves gear while they crowded around a red carpet arranged at the First Base Gate on Battery Avenue. 

Postseason hero Joc Pederson gets warm greeting at Truist Park

Fans cheered Outfielder Joc Pederson, whose playoff heroics have been key in the Braves' run. Fans watched as buses left for the airport while Braves players headed to LA.

The first round of buses carried first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder and postseason hero Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Game 3 starter Charlie Morton, infielder Orlando Arcia and other players. 

The Braves had a police escort on the interstate as the caravan of busses left the park. 

Right-hander Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 3 against Braves righty Charlie Morton.

NLCS SCHEDULE

The Atlanta Braves' remaining and potential NLCS games vs. Los Angeles.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

_____

