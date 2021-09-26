Family says man shot, killed while working on car

article

A family in Decatur is mourning the death of a man shot and killed on Friday.

Family tells FOX 5 Atlanta he was working on a car outside a home on Soapstone Court at the time of the shooting.

Loved ones held a vigil Saturday night near the spot where he died. The family and police are urging anyone whit information to come forward.

"For somebody to come and just take his life like he was trash — he was somebody's loved one," the victim's sister said Saturday. "Justice needs to happen."

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS