Family prepares to lay to rest teen who died trying to help friend on icy Kennesaw lake

A Cobb County family is planning a funeral for a teenager who died trying to help a friend. Sixteen-year-old Koren Brooks died last week after he tried to save a friend who fell into a frozen lake.

Brooks is being remembered as a hero, according to his aunt, Brandy Wells.

Wells says it is a terrible combination of a mother having to bury her child because of a sudden accident.

"Family is holding up the best way we know how. We've never had a death like this in our family—unexpected," Wells said.

Koren Brooks poses with his aunt, Brandy Wells (Family photo)

A group of children were playing on what they thought was sturdy ice when one of the children fell through.

"Koren was with other friends he normally hangs around. They weren't on the ice," Wells said.

Brooks, a junior at Kennesaw Mountain High, tried to save the boy.

"He loved his family and friends," she said. "It's not surprising that he did that."

A neighbor heard the teenagers' cries for help and called the police. The first teen to fall in survived.

A memorial grows beside Ellison Lake in Kennesaw where a teen lost his life trying to save his friend.

Crews pulled Koren out two hours later.

His aunt is speaking for the entire family, who are all stunned by the loss of their humble and goofy video-gamer.

Kennesaw Mountain High starts classes for the spring semester in one week and the teenagers who survived the traumatizing accident will go to class without one of their best friends.

