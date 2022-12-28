Second child pulled from partially frozen lake in Kennesaw

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rescue crews search for a child who fell through a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw on Dec. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officials say a second child has been pulled from a small Kennesaw lake after falling through ice.

SKYFOX 5 around 6:30 p.m. flew over the scene off Ellison Lakes Drive near Cobb Parkway NW. Dozens of police and fire vehicles were surrounding the lake which is bordered by the Park at Kennesaw and Lakeside Vista apartment homes.

Cobb County firefighters say two children were playing around on the partially frozen lake when they fell into the water. Kennesaw police officers were able to pull one of the children out. The condition of that child was not immediately known.

Fire crews were seen launching a boat into the water. Rescue workers asked the Georgia State Patrol’s helicopter to help in the search and their drone unit is also assisting in locating the second child.

The second child was eventually located a little after 7 p.m. and was rushed to an area hospital. The child's condition was not immediately known.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley says 60 hours of subfreezing temperatures were recorded from Friday to Christmas Day at nearby McCollum Field, but it would be hard to gage how thick the ice would be on the lake. The warmup the past few days would also make any lake ice unstable to walk upon at this point.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.