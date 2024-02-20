Family pleads for passage of 'Addy's Law' following 8-year-old's tragic death

Adalynn Pierce's mother and other family members traveled to the State Capitol on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass Addy's Law. The bill is named for the 8-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a passing motorist while boarding a school bus earlier this month.

"This is actually a parent's worst nightmare, especially when it's an accident that can be avoided," said Addy's mother, Ashley Pierce. "I really believe the state needs to act on that, because Addy is not the first tragedy from instances like this."

What is Addy’s Law?

State Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, is sponsoring Senate Bill 492. If passed, children would no longer have to cross busy streets to board their school bus.

The legislation requires school districts to ensure school bus stops are located on the same side of the road as the door to the bus.

"We do understand the logistics around a lot of things with buses and everything, but I think we can figure out some resources, or find time to pour into this issue now and have kids dropped off on their side of the street," Ashley Pierce explained.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Adalynn Pierce was killed while trying to get on a school bus headed to Rock Spring Elementary as she crossed Jackson Lake Road on Feb. 1, 2024. (Supplied)

The bill received pushback from one lawmaker during Tuesday's committee meeting, who said a transportation expert with the Forsyth County School District fears the proposed legislation would do more harm than good, due to the logistics involved.

No action was taken on the bill Tuesday. Sen. Williams plans to introduce a resolution to form a study committee to examine the issues and concerns raised by those opposed to the bill.

The death of Adalynn Pierce

Adalynn Pierce was hit while she was crossing Jackson Lake Road on Feb. 1. The 8-year-old was crossing the street to get onto her school bus when she was struck and killed.

Kaylee Andre, 25, has been charged with her death.

Investigators say she drove around the bus and struck the Rock Spring Elementary student. The school bus was at a full stop, had its stop sign displayed, and its red flashing lights on.

An online petition in support of Addy’s Law has surpassed 19,000 signatures as of Tuesday.