Family of woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaks out for the first time

You can get a good sense of who Jacqueline Mixon was by the items still on display in her home: animal figurines, bright flowers and embroidered pillows.

She and her only son, Charles Kinsey, were so close, they lived right next door to each other. He said he really needed her support this year after his leukemia diagnosis and his father's death from coronavirus complications.

He said his mother, a former police officer, was in perfect health March 1st when she drove herself to Piedmont hospital for a routine checkup.

"I just miss her so much," Kinsey said.

That hospital visit led to a tragic sequence of events.

First, Atlanta police said she and 69-year-old Gloria Franklin got into a dispute in the parking garage.

"My mother honked at her to move. She didn't. She honked again. She moved but very slowly," he said. "They parked about 10 spaces away from each other."

Kinsey said the two exchanged words after parking. Police said that woman pushed Mixon to the ground.

"It rendered her unconscious because detectives say she laid there for a while," Kinsey said.

Soon after, a car ran her over. The driver stopped to call 911, but the car remained on her body. She died 10 days later.

Months later, Franklin was charged with aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

Kinsey is speaking publicly about his mother's death for the first time with hopes of getting justice.

He choked up at the thought as he packed her belongings Wednesday.

He said he is selling the house next door and moving into her former home, where he can't help but feel his mother's green thumb and animal loving spirit.