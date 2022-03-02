Woman trapped under car in Piedmont Hospital parking deck was pushed, police say

article

Atlanta police said a 69-year-old woman faces aggravated battery charges in Atlanta after an altercation left an elderly person trapped under a car in a Piedmont Hospital parking deck.

Police said Gloria Franklin was charged in the altercation that happened Tuesday morning at the parking deck of Piedmont Hospital on the 1900 block of Peachtree Road.

Franklin was booked into Fulton County Jail.

Police said an elderly woman was pushed after a fight they struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police said 69-year-old Gloria Franklin faces aggravated battery charges in Atlanta after she allegedly pushed a person into car in a Piedmont Hospital parking deck, trapping them underneath it.

Police said the woman injured was in critical condition on Tuesday.

Investigators said she was trapped under the car and firefighters found her unconscious and not breathing.

Atlanta police have not released the victims name or details of what led up to the fight.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE