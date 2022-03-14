Woman pushed under car in Piedmont Hospital parking deck dies, charges upgraded

article

Atlanta police said the charges against a 69-year-old woman has been upgraded after the elderly person investigators said she pushed under a car in a Piedmont Hospital parking deck died.

Gloria Franklin was previously charged with aggravated assault. Monday, police said additional charges of voluntary manslaughter was added to the case and Franklin was arrested on the new charges.

Police said it seems from a fight that happened the morning of March 11 at the parking deck of Piedmont Hospital on the 1900 block of Peachtree Road. Police said an elderly woman was pushed after a fight then struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators said she was trapped under the car and firefighters found her unconscious and not breathing. She was eventually pulled from under the car and rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she died last Friday.

Atlanta police have not released the victims name or details of what led up to the fight.

Franklin was booked into the Fulton County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____