Family of teen gunned down at West End gas station wants violence in Atlanta to stop

The family of a 15-year-old shot and killed in Atlanta’s West End wants the violence to stop in the city.

Jahvarious Colvin was killed at the BP gas station on Lee Street in the West End last week.

Colvin's family said this loss has been devastating to them.

"When I first heard that my son had been murdered I was in shock. I come to find out my son was alone. He was walking down the street by himself. Some guys pulled up and one gunshot went off. He was a good kid, respectable, mannerable, outspoken, outgoing," Colvin's mom said.

Ms. Colvin said Jahvarious aspired to be a rapper and loved his family. She said he was a student at Booker T. Washington High School.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a gas station on Lee Street SW on July 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

The mother of eight admitted Jahvarious had gotten off track and was going through growing pains, rejecting those he was closest to and ended up in DFAC'S custody.

But Ms. Colvin said despite all of that, his life meant something and she wants the person responsible off of the street.

"Life is short. I want these young kids to please wake up. I would like for them to stop burying our kids and bury these guns. Guns don't kill people, people kill each other," Ms. Colvin said with tears in her eyes.

Atlanta police said they are making progress in the investigation. They are asking anyone who knows anything to give them a call.

