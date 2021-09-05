Family of student-athlete killed in elevator hires an attorney

The family of the student-athlete killed during an elevator malfunction in a student apartment complex has hired an attorney.

JauMarcus McFarland, a football player at Champion Prep Academy, was crushed when officials said an elevator malfunctioned in Atlanta.

Attorney Shean Williams said the legal team will conduct their own independent investigation into the incident.

The family has asked for privacy while they grieve the devastating loss of their son.

Inspectors with the State Insurance Commissioner's office were on site Wednesday to determine why the elevator failed.

A spokesman issued a written statement saying:

"We can confirm that the operating permit for the elevators at this location expired in August of 2020. Inspections are required by state law to be done on an annual basis and it is the building owner’s responsibility to request this yearly inspection from our office. We do not have a record of any such request from this building."

A statement from Nathan Phillips, Property Manager at 444 Highland Avenue, said the elevator had passed an inspection in August 2019 and wasn't due until 2024.

Fire crews responded to the 444 Suites Student Housing on Highland Avenue in Northeast Atlanta just after 3 p.m. after the elevator collapsed and pinned the victim between the second and third floors.

Medics transported him to Atlanta Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

