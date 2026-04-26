Family holds vigil for Damian Strozier after police shoot, kill him

The family of 31-year-old Damian Strozier is calling for justice and transparency following a fatal police shooting in Cobb County on Tuesday. The incident concluded a seven-hour search for Strozier, who police said was wanted for murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into the shooting.

The backstory:

Strozier died Tuesday night after being shot by police officers. According to investigators, Strozier was wanted for murder in connection with the death of 67-year-old Janet Davis. Police allege that in March, Strozier struck Davis with a scooter and fled the scene without providing or calling for medical assistance.

During the fatal encounter on Tuesday, police stated that Strozier pointed a firearm at an officer before they discharged their weapons.

What they're saying:

Family members held an emotional vigil on Saturday to honor Strozier and demand a full account of the events leading to his death. His sister, Toye Strozier, described him as a man who "was funny, he loved his guitars, he loved his dog," and said, "he loved his nieces, he always had inspiration to give someone."

Toye Strozier added that she was listening to the encounter as it unfolded. "I want to make sure my brother's story is told. I had to hear him; I had to hear him take his last breath... I want justice for my brother," she said.

The family of Damian Strozier disputes the official police narrative regarding the shooting and the circumstances of his warrant. His mother, Kimberly Smith, stated that she was on the phone with her son during the police pursuit and that he intended to surrender for "running from police," but was unaware he was a murder suspect.

"My son didn’t have to die like he's an animal," Smith said. Police said Strozier had a gun, but his mother said that's not true. She noted, "I have not heard if they found a gun, and I was on the phone with him the whole time."

Smith said she only learned of the murder warrant through news reports. While Atlanta police visited her home in early April to "speak to him about an incident and left they card."

"This is not my son. Wait a minute, armed and dangerous? No, no. Pointing gun at law enforcement, no," Smith said.

Recalling the final moments of the phone call, Smith described a distressing scene. "I was on the phone with him; I remained on the phone with him until I got to the scene. I didn’t hang up the phone. I heard them on the phone, it was like a joke to them," she said.

The other side:

Cobb County Police have not yet responded to requests for further comment on the family's statements.