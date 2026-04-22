Cobb SWAT fatally shoots Atlanta murder suspect, GBI says

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The Brief Damian Strozier, 31, died Tuesday night after being shot by Cobb County SWAT officers during a manhunt. Strozier's family claims he was unarmed and on the phone with them when police opened fire without warning. The GBI is investigating the shooting, which began after police tried to arrest Strozier for a deadly scooter crash.



Cobb County SWAT officers shot and killed a 31-year-old murder suspect in the woods Tuesday night following a search that lasted several hours.

What we know:

Cobb County police officers were searching for Damian Strozier, 31, when they found him near Leland Drive and Windy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Strozier allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at police, prompting an officer to shoot at him before Strozier ran away.

After a search lasting several hours, SWAT officers found Strozier in the woods behind an apartment on Leland Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Multiple officers fired, hitting Strozier several times, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed if a weapon was recovered from Strozier at the scene of the second shooting. It also remains unclear how many officers fired their weapons during the final encounter.

What they're saying:

Strozier's family claims he did not have a gun and was on the phone with them when he was killed.

RELATED: Atlanta murder suspect killed by police in Cobb County, family says

His mother told FOX 5 they were recording the call to make sure his side of the story was heard.

His brother said the family was trying to help him turn himself in safely. The family says they heard yelling and gunfire on the call but did not hear any commands for Strozier to freeze.

The backstory:

Atlanta police were looking for Strozier in connection with a crash involving a scooter and a pedestrian. Janet Davis, 67, was hit by a scooter on Northside Drive NW on March 20. She died a day later at the hospital. Police identified Strozier as the driver and obtained warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.