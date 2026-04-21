Manhunt underway for murder suspect near Leland Road in Cobb

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The Brief Cobb County officers are searching for a murder suspect who ran away after a shooting involving an officer Tuesday afternoon. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at an officer, leading the officer to fire his weapon near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road. No officers were injured, but a large police presence remains in the area while the search continues.



Cobb County officers are searching for an armed man wanted for murder after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon near Leland Road.

What we know:

Officers were trying to find a suspect with an outstanding murder warrant around 1 p.m. near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road.

According to police, the man was armed and pointed a weapon at an officer. The officer then fired his service weapon.

The man ran away, and a large group of law enforcement officers is currently in the area trying to find him.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Leland Road and Windy Hill Road and to find different routes. If you see anyone or anything suspicious in that area, you should call Cobb County 911 immediately.

What we don't know:

While police confirmed the suspect is armed and wanted for murder, they have not yet released his name or a specific physical description to the public. It is also unclear if the suspect was hit when the officer fired his weapon.