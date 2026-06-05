The Brief Forest Park leaders and officials at the Atlanta State Farmers Market met to launch a new trapping plan to manage a population of feral cats. Animal control units are evaluating captured cats, but local rescues warn that facilities are full during a demanding kitten season. Community advocates urge the use of alternative placements like barn homes as some trapped market cats in poor condition face euthanasia.



Forest Park police recently met with leaders at the Atlanta State Farmers Market, an area managed by the State Agriculture Department, to address the issue of stray animals.

What we know:

Under the newly approved plan, market staff are strategically placing traps across the property to collect the feral cats safely. Once captured, workers turn the felines over to either the Forest Park Animal Control Unit or Clayton County Animal Control for further health and safety evaluations. Shoppers have expressed growing concern over seeing the animals near food storage, with one local visitor stating, "I don't like them. i don't like that we have cats close to the food."

So far, animal control officers have only processed one cat under this current initiative. According to officials, that specific cat had to be euthanized. Market vendors have declined to comment on the details of the strategy, though the general consensus among people at the facility is that the situation presents a tough spot all around.

What we don't know:

Local animal rescue advocates are speaking out against the strategy, calling the trap-and-transfer protocol a standard corporate answer. "You know, that's the cookie-cutter reply," said Kristi Butler, president of Street Paws. Butler explains that regional shelters are completely full of cats this time of year, creating an unsafe backlog for incoming strays.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture did not respond to multiple e-mails and calls for this story.

Butler, who refers to the strays as community cats, warns that sending them to traditional shelters is not the best option because these animals cannot adjust to regular facility life easily. "It's kitten season. I get 50 calls a day," Butler said, insisting that officials must find barn homes where the feral animals can live safely.