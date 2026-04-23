Police identify agencies in deadly Cobb County shooting

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The Brief Cobb County police and sheriff's deputies shot and killed 31-year-old Damian Strozier at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened after a seven-hour search near hotels and homes in Marietta. Strozier's family claims he did not have a gun, and they were on the phone with him when the shots were fired.



Authorities identified the local law enforcement agencies involved in the Tuesday evening shooting death of an Atlanta murder suspect following a seven-hour search in Cobb County.

Investigation into Cobb County shooting

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed that its officers and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies fired their guns during an encounter with 31-year-old Damian D. Strozier. The shooting happened at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near Leland Drive and Windy Hill Road.

The search began around 1 p.m. after Atlanta police asked for help finding Strozier. Investigators say Strozier pointed a handgun at an officer, leading that officer to fire his weapon. Strozier then ran into the woods, sparking a search involving helicopters, drones, and dogs.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the individual officers or deputies who fired their weapons during the final encounter.

The backstory:

Strozier’s family told reporters they were on a recorded phone call with him when the fatal shots were fired. They say they were trying to get him to surrender and heard yelling and gunfire, but they did not hear any orders for him to drop a weapon. The family maintains that Strozier did not have a gun when he died.

Strozier was wanted for murder in the death of 67-year-old Janet Davis. On March 20, Davis was hit by a scooter driver on Northside Drive NW and died the next day. Atlanta police say Strozier was the driver and ran away without helping her.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. Once finished, they will give their report to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office to decide if the shooting was justified. No officers or deputies were hurt.