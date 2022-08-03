Family Dollar issues massive national recall on drug and self-care items

Discount shopping is part of most family budgets, particularly these days. And, one popular retailer announced a recall of more than 400 products. The voluntary recall by Family Dollar includes drugs and personal care products like toothpaste, pain relievers, and cold medicines.

If you shop at Family Dollar then there is likely something on this list you’ve bought: DayQuil, Sensodyne toothpaste, Alka-Seltzer Plus, Lidocaine, and much more.

Family Dollar issued the nationwide recall after items were shipped after being store improperly. The FDA reported these products were kept outside labeled temperature requirements.

These items were shipped to stores around May 1 through June 10, 2022. If you got any of them on that list between those dates, you can return it to your local Family Dollar. No receipt necessary. If you have questions, call 844-636-7687.

The recall is voluntary. And there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from taking these products.

You can find the latest on the recall and the complete recall list on the FDA's website.