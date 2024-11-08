Family desperately seeks Julia Rivers Long: Missing Duluth woman last seen over a month ago

article

Authorities in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in locating Julia Rivers Long, a 26-year-old woman from Duluth who has been missing for over a month.

Julia's family reported her missing on October 10, stating they last heard from her via text message on September 18. According to relatives, she was last known to have been living at a hotel on Day Drive in unincorporated Duluth as recently as June.

Julia is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and a gray sweatshirt. Julia uses a wheelchair for mobility.

"We encourage anyone who sees Julia to contact 911," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated in their appeal for public assistance.

Authorities continue to search for Julia and urge community members to come forward with any information.