Family desperately searching for missing Georgia man

Officials need your help to find a South Fulton man who has been missing for over a month.

The family of 26-year-old Kyler Blaha told FOX 5 that he has been missing since Oct. 12 and was last seen from Butner and Union Road.

Kyler is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has long black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on where Kyler could be, please call the South Fulton Police Department.

