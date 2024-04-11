Falling tree narrowly misses sleeping 18-year-old in Morrow, mother says

Severe weather swept through North Georgia and metro Atlanta overnight, resulting in downed trees and power lines.

One of those trees came crashing down on a home in Morrow, narrowly missing the bed of 18-year-old Kennedy Brooks, who was sleeping at the time of the incident.

Thankfully, Kennedy emerged unharmed, though shaken by the close call. She described waking up and using the light on her cellphone to see the tree branches in her room.

Kennedy's mother also expressed immense gratitude for her daughter's safety amidst the chaos.

Cleanup efforts were swiftly initiated, with crews deploying heavy equipment including cranes and tractors to manage the extensive debris.

Despite the significant cleanup ahead, the primary focus remains on Kennedy's well-being, saying they're just grateful that she's okay.