Severe storm causes power outages, topples trees across metro Atlanta

Strong storms overnight toppled trees and left thousands without power across Georgia.

Most of Georgia still remains in a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday as the state begins to clean up the damage.

At the height of the storm, about 60,000 Georgia Power customers were left in the dark. That number has since gone down to less than 25,000.

In DeKalb County, a massive tree smashed through a home on Briarcliff Way, causing its roof to collapse.

FOX 5 cameras saw fallen trees in Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, and across the DeKalb County area.

Last night, Douglas County Emergency Management Agency reported multiple trees down on Cardiff Lane, Rose Avenue, Pope Road and Gurley Road in Douglasville and Highway 61 and Twin Lakes in Villa Rica. They also said there was a power line down near South Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs.

Dunwoody Police reported a tree down on a home on Kings Down Road, a tree down on wires on Coach Lane, and a small tree down across Winding Branch Circle.

Decatur Police Department also reported downed wires on South Candler Street between East College Avenue and East Dougherty Street.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries in the storm.

Georgia school closures after storm

Haralson County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Thursday due to power outages on multiple campuses.

Masters delayed due to severe weather

The start of the Masters was delayed on Thursday morning because of the bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.

"The first round will not begin before 9 a.m.," the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.

Eventually, they announced that the first round would begin at 10:30 a.m. with the gates opening at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday weather forecasts

While the metro Atlanta area is not finished with wind and rain, the showers and storms are more isolated or scattered in nature and the winds won't rival Wednesday night's gusts that reached up to 50 mph.

The gusty winds will continue through Friday, bringing cooler air before a big warm-up for the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.