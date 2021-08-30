Fallen tree smashes multiple Atlanta police cars

article

Atlanta fire crews are working to cut up a tree that fell onto several police cars early Monday morning.

Police say the tree fell on multiple cars at Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 Precinct on the 2300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The tree smashed through multiple windshields, causing damage to the vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.