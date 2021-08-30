Fallen tree smashes multiple Atlanta police cars
ATLANTA - Atlanta fire crews are working to cut up a tree that fell onto several police cars early Monday morning.
Police say the tree fell on multiple cars at Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 Precinct on the 2300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
The tree smashed through multiple windshields, causing damage to the vehicles.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
