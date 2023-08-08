Fallen deputy honored with U.S. flag flown over Capitol

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rep. Austin Scott hands Crisp County Sheriff Hancock a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to honor fallen Deputy Tyee Brown on Aug. 8, 2023. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

A Crisp County deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last month received a special honor this week.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Georgia, honored the family of Deputy Tyee Browne with a U.S. flag which has flown over the Capitol in D.C.

Deputy Browne was shot during a traffic stop during the early morning of July 5 along Highway 280 west. Medics rushed the 26-year-old deputy to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Browne was a native of Tampa, Florida. He grew up learning to play trumpet and French horn. He was an avid soccer player and dog lover. He was also a member of the Army National Guard Service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at 196 Georgia Highway 300 South in Cordele.

Online condolences for the family can be left at the Hughes & Wright Funeral Home website.