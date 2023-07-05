Crisp County Sheriff's Office deputy shot to death Wednesday morning

article

A Crisp County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot early Wednesday morning after stopping a vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 280 west.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. The sheriff's office says that after the deputy was shot, the suspect stole the deputy's vehicle and fled the scene.

Crispy County EMS transported the critically-injured deputy to the Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, who was wanted for multiple burglaries, led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties and was ultimately arrested on Interstate 475 by Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They also recovered the stolen patrol unit.

The names of the deputy and suspect have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.



LOCATION OF CRISP COUNTY