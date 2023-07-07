Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty to be laid to rest

article

Representatives from nearly every law enforcement unit in Georgia is expected to be in Cordele on Monday to honor Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyee Michael Browne.

Deputy Brown was shot during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning along Highway 280 west. Medics rushed the 26-year-old deputy to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Browne’s end of watch of protection over Crisp County was a testament to his unwavering commitment, extraordinary dedication, and stellar service to the community," his obituary read on Thursday.

Close friends, family, and members of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office will gather for wake on Sunday afternoon.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10 at Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.

Brown was a native of Tampa, Florida. He grew up learning to play trumpet and French horn. He was an avid soccer player and dog lover. He was also a member of the Army National Guard Service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at 196 Georgia Highway 300 South in Cordele.

Online condolences for the family can be left at the Hughes & Wright Funeral Home website.