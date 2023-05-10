Falcons to play Jaguars in London

article

The Atlanta Falcons will head across the pond to play a regular season game in London.

The Falcons will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London Town on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium. The game will count as a home game for Jacksonville.

The matchup is one of five games being played overseas in 2023 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games.

This is the third time the Falcons have played in London, the first time being in 2014.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.