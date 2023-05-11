Expand / Collapse search

Faith leaders call on mayor, governor to help end gun violence

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta faith leaders say gun violence has reached an epidemic proportion in the country. They stepped up their rhetoric on Thursday during a press conference, once again calling for an end to the loss of life. They want to create peace in the streets and have now challenged residents in the area, as well as the mayor and governor.

ATLANTA - In the wake of the Midtown shooting, faith leaders are coming together saying it is time to fight back against gun violence. 

They are calling on churches and neighborhoods to make Atlanta safer. 

"Law enforcement, police, and the city can't do it alone. We are going giving a clarion call to churches to come out from the four walls and organize their neighborhoods against gun violence," said Dr. Richard Dalton, Joshua's Transformation Project.

Faith leaders have challenged Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to find money to address not just the violence but also mental health concerns.