Faith leaders call on mayor, governor to help end gun violence

In the wake of the Midtown shooting, faith leaders are coming together saying it is time to fight back against gun violence.

They are calling on churches and neighborhoods to make Atlanta safer.

"Law enforcement, police, and the city can't do it alone. We are going giving a clarion call to churches to come out from the four walls and organize their neighborhoods against gun violence," said Dr. Richard Dalton, Joshua's Transformation Project.

Faith leaders have challenged Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to find money to address not just the violence but also mental health concerns.