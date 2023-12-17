Shooting leads to police chase, car crash, fire in Fairburn

article

A driver who reportedly led police on a chase through Fairburn is recovering from the car crash and fire that resulted from it Sunday morning. Police say this isn't the first time something suspicious has happened in the neighborhood the driver was found in.

Police responded to a "shots fired" call on Palm Springs Circle at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they saw a black sedan trying to flee the area.

Police chased the driver until he or she crashed near the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and Parkland Bend and the car caught fire. No other vehicle was involved.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police responded to a "shots fired" call on Palm Springs Circle at 6:30 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not identified his or her identity.

After further investigation, Fairburn police discovered gunshots had been heard and reported on Palm Springs Circle multiple times before this incident, including Nov. 27 and Dec. 5.

This is an ongoing investigation.