5-year-old Woodstock boy battling cancer gifted with new vehicle

It was a fantastic day for Ezra King, the 6-year-old boy who recently underwent surgery for brain cancer, and his family on Wednesday.

A company called Syfan Logistics has donated a new car to the King family.

Ezra, who just turned 6 years old last month, is battling a brain tumor. He was first diagnosed at just 18 months old. His parents had no idea if he’d survive to see this latest birthday.

Following surgery, he had significant vision loss and lost the ability to speak or swallow. He also had to relearn how to walk.

Ezra King sits behind the wheel of his family's new car on Oct. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

At Wednesday’s event, Ezra and his family said how grateful they are, and how much this new car means to them.

The King family also said they will use the new car to get Ezra to and from the numerous doctor's visits and procedures he needs in his battle.

Ezra’s dad, Travis, is an officer with the Woodstock Police Department. The department recently honored him as a junior officer.