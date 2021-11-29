Experts: Holiday season mean less people seeking help for domestic violence

The holiday season is upon us and experts say it's the time of year when the number of calls to domestic violence shelters goes down.

Nancy Friauf, the president and CEO of Partnership Against Domestic Violence, said the decrease in reporting doesn't mean the violence isn't happening behind closed doors.

"That may also be a time when the perpetrator is saying we're going to have a beautiful Christmas, let's make it work this time," Friauf said.

For those living in abusive relationships, the holidays can be a time of keeping up appearances. They may be trying to hang on, despite the cost.

"Generally those who are enduring domestic violence before the holidays is going to be a time where they are going to try and stay in that situation. Because they want it to be a nice holiday for their children and they don't want the disruption," she said.

Friauf, as well as law enforcement officials, say the number of reported cases of domestic violence increased during the pandemic.

The injuries were also more severe.

Friauf says this upcoming holiday season can be a positive opportunity for survivors who may have been isolated with their abuser during the height of the pandemic.

"I think being able to connect with family, being able to connect with friends and hearing, I love you, you're great. I've missed you. I think those things are going to be very comforting, very affirming, and may start getting a voice in that person's head," she said.

She says the holidays can be our opportunity to help if we suspect someone may be in an abusive situation.

It may be a difficult conversation, but Friauf says if there is an opportunity to talk to the person alone, let them know gently that there is help available.

"The person may deny it. People can feel very ashamed and very scared. You probably need to let it go at that point. you can give them a hotline number and just say I'm here for you if you are ready to talk," Friauf said.

She says injuries can be an indicator of domestic violence.

She also suggests observing if someone looks tense or anxious around their significant other. She also says jealousy is often a part of an abusive relationship.

If someone is getting an unusual amount of texts and calls from a significant other who isn't with them and is anxious to reply right away, that could be an indicator as well.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the following numbers:

METRO ATLANTA CRISIS LINE 404.873.1766 NATIONAL CRISIS LINE 800.621.4673

You can stay anonymous and can call to talk about anything related to abuse or violence.

_____

