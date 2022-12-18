Acworth couple heading home after being stranded in Peru while expecting a child

An Acworth couple stranded in Peru amid violent protests are on their way home.

Callie Annis and Christian Echegoyen were stuck in the country while protesters blocked roads, train tracks and flights following the arrest of the former Peruvian president. They're expecting a child in a few months.

Loved ones are breathing a sigh of relief since they've boarded their flight back home. They'll be with family in time for the holidays.

Family shared an image of the couple on a jet with FOX 5 Atlanta.

Callie Annis and Christian Echegoyen on their way home after being stranded in Peru.

The couple went there to visit Christian’s family when the protests over the arrest of President Pedro Castillo reached a boiling point and plunged the region into a state of emergency. There are still an unknown number of Americans still stuck in Peru.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.