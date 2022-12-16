Expecting Acworth couple among Americans trapped in Peru amid violent protests

A couple from Acworth expecting a baby is fighting to get back home after getting stranded while on vacation in Peru.

Protesters across the country have blocked roads, train tracks, and flights following the arrest of the country’s president.

Kennesaw State University graduates Callie Annis and Christian Echegoyen, who are expecting a child, are now left in limbo after their flight home from the Cusco region was abruptly canceled when protesters breached the airport walls.

"They’re not involved in this. This is politics," said Annis’ mom, Sandy, "They just want to get home."

The couple said they are sheltering in place, anxiously waiting for updates.

"It’s just frightening to not be able to help them," Sandy Annis said. "She is four months pregnant and she’s in an unfamiliar place for her."

The couple went there to visit Christian’s family when the protests over the arrest of President Pedro Castillo reached a boiling point and plunged the region into a state of emergency.

Callie Annis and Christian Echegoyen (Family photo)

FOX 5 was there as Sandy tried calling Callie on Friday afternoon.

Cell service wasn’t connecting and her number went to voicemail.

So she tried FaceTime.

Moments later, Callie’s face popped up to her mother’s relief.

"Right now we’re just really uncertain about what’s going to happen," Callie said.

She says the hotel they’re staying at near Cusco is rationing hot water, as most roads remain impassible.

"We had to cross 40+ barricades, some were three feet tall," Callie Annis said. "They had boulders all over the street. They cut down trees to block the roads."

At least six people have died in the protests. It’s not clear how many other Americans are currently awaiting to get back home.

"The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," a state department spokesperson said in an email. "U.S. Embassy Peru has issued multiple Alerts since December 7 and we will continue to evaluate the security situation and provide updates to U.S. citizens as appropriate. On December 15, we updated the Travel Advisory for Peru to include the "U" indicator for civil unrest. We encourage U.S. citizens to follow guidance from the Peruvian National Police and local authorities, and to keep in touch with the airlines for updated flight status. We continue to encourage U.S. citizens in affected areas to shelter in place until safe transportation options become available."

Annis told FOX 5 via text that Annis and Echegoyen would be trying to catch a 4 o’clock flight on Saturday.