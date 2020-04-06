EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Loeffler flies stranded cruise passengers home to Georgia

Two Georgia couples who had been stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida because of the coronavirus are now back home, thanks in part to U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler.

David and Dianne Fowler of Coweta County boarded the Coral Princess Cruise Ship on March 5 and were supposed to end their cruise two weeks later, but instead, they were stuck on board for a month because several ports refused to let them dock after two people on board died of COVID-19. The ship finally docked in Miami Saturday, but the Fowler's flight to Atlanta had been canceled.

"We should have been home three weeks ago. As you can imagine, bills need to be paid," the couple told FOX 5 on Sunday.

Monday afternoon Sen. Loeffler sent her private plane down to Florida to pick up the Fowlers and another couple from Marietta. When they landed at Fulton County Airport Monday evening, Loeffler was there to welcome them home as well as two ambulances to drive them.

"We think your story got some extra attention for our situation," the Fowlers told FOX 5. "According to our pilots, Gov. Kemp and Sen. Loeffler decided to come get us on her jet. We are much obliged."

