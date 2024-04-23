Ex-swim coach arrested in Atlanta convicted of child sexual assault in Colorado

article

A former swim coach arrested in Atlanta has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an underage swimmer while working in Colorado.

Jon Michael Beber was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse and one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Investigators say between 1997 and 2002, Beber worked as a swim coach for the Boulder Swimming club team. He quit the team and left Colorado when the accusations surfaced. No police reports were filed.

Beber would go on to coach swim teams in New York, Florida, and Georgia.

Three people eventually came forward to make a report to the police in 2002, leading to his arrest in Atlanta.

"This defendant sexually abused swimmers whom he coached. Despite the passage of time, and because of the courage and strength of the victims, the defendant is being held responsible for the abuse and trauma he inflicted upon them. Our office was honored to fight for justice for these victims. We appreciate the service and hard work of the jurors," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Beber’s bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody.

He will be sentenced on July 19.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta.