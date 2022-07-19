Atlanta swim coach accused of sexually assaulting underage swimmers in Colorado

article

A former swim coach in Atlanta is in custody facing accusations he sexually assaulted underage swimmer while working in Colorado.

On July 14, Atlanta police arrested Jon Michael Beber and charged him with three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators say the charges stem from a time period from 1997 to 2002 when Beber worked as a swim coach in Boulder, Colorado for the club Boulder Swimming.

According to officials, Beber allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple swimmers from the team - all of whom were underage.

Authorities say Beber left his job with the team when the allegations initially surfaced in 2002.

Beber went on to coach swim teams in Atlanta, Florida, and Albany, New York. The Boulder County DA says it has not identified any other victims connected to his time with these teams.

"We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information."

If you have any information related to the investigation or about Boulder Swimming, please call investigators at 303-441-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 970-669-6113.