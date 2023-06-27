Eternal flame lit for Atlanta's missing and murdered children

A memorial now stands at City Hall in honor of Atlanta's missing and murdered children.

The victims’ family members gathered for the unveiling of the Eternal Flame Memorial on Tuesday.

"I actually didn't expect it to be this emotional. Just to see this is overwhelming to me," said Valerie Mathis, whose brother was one of the children murdered.

Family members said they are moved by the tribute which honors those killed during that dark period.

"We are just so happy this is going on today because we have been through so much," Sheila Baltazar said.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ The Eternal Flame Memorial is dedicated at City Hall to honor Atlanta’s missing and murdered children on June 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

In 2019, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched a task force to find a way to find a fitting way to honor those lost, and the city of Atlanta has reopened the investigation into the unsolved murders.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators with his department and the Fulton District Attorney's Office are reviewing unsolved cases.

"We are literally combing through all the open files, forensic evidence has been submitted for analysis," the Chief said. "And we do anticipate further analysis to be occurring for this case. Where there is not closure, we are working very hard to bring closure."

Investigators said evidence tied Wayne Williams to several of the murders. He was ultimately only convicted of murdering two adults. Williams is currently serving two life sentences.