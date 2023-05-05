Police: 2nd suspect arrested in murder of Texas man at Norcross home

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Texas man at a Norcross home.

On the morning of Nov. 27, 2020, officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Estates Court.

At the address, police found 22-year-old Aliton Joel Riveria-Zuniga shot in the head but still alive.

Medics rushed Riveria-Zuniga to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jose Caraballo (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Over a month after Riveria-Zuniga's death, investigators working on the case identified a suspect, 29-year-old Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo. Members of the Gwinnett Police SWAT and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office took Caraballo into custody on Jan. 19 and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The investigation continued, and Friday, officials announced a second arrest in the case.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Brian Sanchez Duarte of Norcross, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Brian Duarte (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Both men were taken into custody and held at the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Officials have not shared the motive behind the deadly shooting or if there are additional arrests expected as part of the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).