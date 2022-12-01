Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27.

At the scene, police found 22-year-old Aliton Joel Riveria-Zuniga shot in the head but still alive.

Medics rushed Riveria-Zuniga to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say at this time they don't know much about Riveria-Zuniga or what happened before the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).