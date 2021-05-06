Escaped California fugitive found, arrested in Atlanta

article

After nearly a week on the run, an escaped inmate from Fresno, California is back in custody.

Devonte Detuan Ross got away from detectives n April 30 when they stopped at a Clayton County QuikTrip gas station to get something to eat.

At the time, Ross, who was charged with burglary, trafficking narcotics, and a probation violation, was being transported from Fresno to Jackson, Georgia.

Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced that Ross recaptured by GDC Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.

It has not been released how investigators found Ross or where the fugitive had been hiding.

Ross's escape came less than 24 hours after a murder suspect from Arizona escaped from deputies near the Atlanta airport.

