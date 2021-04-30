California inmate on the run after escaping custody at Clayton County gas station

article

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who was being brought to Georgia from Fresno, California.

Officials tell FOX 5 the inmate is on the run after getting away from detectives at a Clayton County QuikTrip gas station.

According to investigators, two deputies stopped at the gas station to get something to eat while transporting the inmate from Fresno, California to Jackson, Georgia.

While at the QuikTrip on Riverdale Road, the inmate jumped out of the car and ran.

Officials have not released the name of the inmate or what he was wanted for.

The escape comes less than 24 hours after a murder suspect from Arizona escaped from deputies near the Atlanta airport.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, both sheriff's offices for Fulton and Clayton counties reported 20-year-old J'Saan Strover had been taken back into custody.

