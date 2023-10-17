Escape to Suches: North Georgia's hidden gem for fall

article

As the cooler winds of autumn sweep across North Georgia, the landscape transforms into a breathtaking display of vibrant colors, making it the perfect time for a serene weekend escape. If you're the type who seeks solace in the great outdoors, then Suches in Union County might just be the perfect getaway for you.

Suches, which is known as "The Valley Above the Clouds," was settled by early Americans in the year 1838 and was named after a Cherokee Indian chief. Today, it primarily serves as a hub for recreational activities, retirement, and farming. Forget about the bustling retail giants; here, you'll find the smallest public school in Georgia, the Wood Gap School.

Fall is undoubtedly the best time to visit Suches, which is located about 80 miles north of Atlanta. With temperatures typically 5 to 8 degrees cooler than Atlanta, it offers a refreshing respite. While summer may bring occasional rains, and winter might dust the town with a touch of snow, autumn showcases Suches at its most breathtaking.

To reach Suches from Atlanta, plan on about a two-hour drive. Start by heading north on U.S. Route 19, passing through Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Cumming, and Dahlonega, until you reach GA-60. Once you're on GA-60, a winding and scenic road, you'll pass by Dockery Lake Recreation Area, Chestatee Overlook, and Woody Lake, marking your proximity to this hidden gem.

The drive is an experience in itself. You'll be tempted to make frequent stops to capture the beauty of the surroundings. In the fall, Suches unveils a splendid palette of colors, with leaves in vibrant shades of orange, red, bronze, yellow, and everything in between.

One stop you'll want to make along the way is at the Suches Life gift shop. It's hard to resist the urge to buy everything in sight. The shop showcases a delightful collection of arts and crafts from local artisans, including paintings, photographic prints, wooden art, pottery, moonshine pickles, pickled peaches, jams, jellies, iPhone purses, pieced quilts, antiques, t-shirts, coffee, and more.

If you're planning to stay a bit longer in Suches, you'll find an array of delightful accommodations. The vacation rental office at the Suches Life store manages over 40 properties available for rent. These include compact and fun tiny homes and charming treehouses for couples, comfortable cabins and cottages that can accommodate groups of four to six, and spacious full-size houses for parties of six to twelve. Prices currently range from $35 to $300 per night, with additional cleaning fees and taxes.

Another interesting option is Getaway Chattahoochee, which began renting tiny cabins in Suches in 2019. This particular outpost boasts 30 tiny homes scattered across 56 acres. Some tiny homes are grouped together, making it great for families or larger groups, while others offer a more secluded and private experience. You'll find cabins perched on small hills or tucked below street level, some requiring a few steps to access.

These 200-square-foot tiny cabins might appear basic from the outside, but their interiors exude warmth and coziness. They come equipped with all you need, including a comfortable queen bed with luxurious bedding (or bunk queens if you opt for a cabin for four), a small table with a chair, a kitchenette with a two-burner stove, mini-fridge, sink, plates, bowls, dishes, mugs, silverware, knives, and cooking utensils. The compact bathroom is complete with towels, washcloths, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, a toilet, and a shower. Outside, you'll find a picnic table, chairs, and a firepit with a grill.

Getaway Chattahoochee encourages disconnection from the digital world. They make it clear that Wi-Fi is scarce, and cell phone service is questionable, although some cabins may have decent connectivity. The tiny cabins are designed with large windows by the bed to facilitate a connection with nature. They also provide an activity sheet with a maze and Sudoku puzzle, a selection of books, and a list of suggested hikes and local attractions. There's also a nature trail and plenty of places to walk on the property itself.

If you enjoy waterfalls, head to Sea Creek Falls. After you arrive at the small parking area, the falls are only a half-mile stroll through the woods -- an easy trek with only a few roots and tree branches to navigate. There's a small beach area by the falls, making it a great spot to appreciate nature's beauty up close.

A visit to the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge is a definite must-see. It's located about 12 miles from Getaway Chattahoochee -- the last 3 to 4 miles involve an unpaved, gravel forest road. Though the road may have a few holes and rough patches, it's well-maintained, and there's ample space for drivers to pull over so other cars can pass. The walk to the swinging bridge is easy to moderate, with a fairly level path for the most part. It's only as you get closer to the river and the bridge, the longest swinging bridge east of the Mississippi River, that it starts to descend more rapidly. There are a couple of tricky spots with rocks and roots, but the path is manageable. Once you arrive at the swinging bridge, it's absolutely worth it. This 270-foot suspension bridge over the cascading river offers a bouncy walk and is meant to be crossed single file, with room for others to pass. Visitors can also access the river from both sides.

As mentioned earlier, if you desire to cook your own meals at your cabin, you have everything you need to do so. However, for a hot, delicious meal that you don't have to prepare yourself, the Wildcat BBQ & General Store, located just across the street from where you turn for Getaway Chattahoochee, is a fantastic choice. Their breakfast offerings feature eggs, biscuits, sausage, bacon, grits, gravy, and hashbrowns at very reasonable prices. For instance, a butter and belly biscuit is just $2.50, and their hearty breakfast with 2 eggs, 2 sausage patties or 4 strips of bacon, hashbrowns, and a biscuit or toast costs only $11.99.

For lunch and dinner, you'll find a delicious array of options, including BBQ pork, brisket, pulled chicken, ribs, po'boys, Philly sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pizza, chicken wings and strips, fish, fried okra, French fries, BBQ baked beans, Brunswick stew, and more. Prices range from $9.99 to $32.50 for a full rack of ribs with two sides. Sandwich combos and baskets range from $12.99 to $15.99, pizza starts at $13.99, regular sides are $3.99 each, and they offer kid-sized meals. The quality of the food, paired with the friendly service, makes it worth every penny.

The Wildcat BBQ & General Store is not just a place to eat; it's also a small store offering local honey, ice, boiled peanuts, firewood, jams, jellies, pickles, non-alcoholic beverages, and a few souvenirs.

As for outdoor enthusiasts, Suches is a haven for exploring trails and fishing. The area offers a plethora of hiking opportunities, with trails such as the Appalachian Trail, Benton MacKaye Trail, Duncan Ridge Trail, Three Forks Trail, Cooper Creek Trail, and Yellow Mountain Trail. Fishing enthusiasts will be delighted with options like the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery, Toccoa River, Cooper Creek, Lake Winfield Scott, Deep Hole, and Dockery Lake.

For those making their way from Midtown Atlanta, Suches is about 83.6 miles away. Simply take US-19 North to GA-60 in Lumpkin County, which is about 70 miles away and takes approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. Then, take GA-60 to Mossy Elm Ridge Road in Suches, a journey of around 13 miles or 24 minutes.

Booking a tiny cabin with Getaway Chattahoochee is a breeze. Their well-designed website answers all your questions and even those you didn't know you had. It takes just a few minutes to secure a reservation. Once you've made your reservation, expect confirmation via email and text. In the lead-up to your trip, they'll send you a few emails and texts with various suggestions to enhance your stay.

On the morning of your arrival, a text message will deliver your cabin's keycode, eliminating the need for in-person check-in. They'll also notify you via text about how long they'll have someone on the property to provide anything you might need. This typically includes items already supplied in the cabin, like aluminum foil for the grill. As you near the end of your stay, they'll send another text with the code for checking out, and that's it. If you've used any of the extras they supply, such as salt, pepper, or bug wipes, they'll charge the card on file after your departure.

With 29 Getaway outposts across the country, offering a total of 1,266 cabins, this escape is uniquely special. Fun fact: Each cabin is named after the grandparents of the staff and guests, fostering a connection to what truly matters.

In Suches, you'll find an unadorned retreat that allows you to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with nature. It's a serene escape, perfect for reveling in the autumn foliage, exploring hiking trails, and savoring the simple pleasures of life. If you're yearning for a weekend getaway to unwind and be captivated by the fall colors, Suches, with its tranquil beauty, is just the place.