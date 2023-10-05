Leaf Watch 2023: North Georgia to see 'kaleidoscope of autumn splendor' in coming weeks

The best place to see the fall foliage changing colors may be northeast Georgia this week, but the rest of north Georgia is just getting started.

The overall health of the forest is good, but the rain will determine if there are more reds and oranges and fewer browns.

Once again FOX 5 has partnered with the Georgia Forestry Commission to deliver you the latest on where the leaves are changing the most.

Here is this week’s report:

What are the leaves like in northwest Georgia?

If you’re planning an apple-picking trip to Ellijay, a drive to the outlet stores in Dalton, or plan to see Rock City this weekend, you’ll want to know about this.

It is still very early in the season, with a lot of green on overlooks and ridges, but a few streaks of brown and occasionally patches of red or yellow can be seen. Leaves have also begun to drop as the lush dark green canopy begins to turn into lighter green.

Right now, the sweetgums are changing from green to maroon or yellow, yellow-poplar has faint hints of yellow and brown, the dogwoods show hints of red and maroon, sourwoods are shifting from green to red, maples are beginning to show red and yellow, oak has hints of brown, sassafras showing hints of orange, and hickory have hints of brown.

The color change has not even hit 5%, by most estimates with the peak expected by early November.

Suggested route 1: Take Hwy 136 from I-75 to Hwy 341. Turn left on Hwy 341 / Hog Jawl Road. Continue on Hog Jawl through Mountain Cove Farms and up Daughtery Gap to Hwy 157. Turn right on Hwy 157. Turn right on Scenic Hwy 189 (or continue on Hwy 136 to Cloudland Canyon State Park). Follow Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City. Drop down into Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy / 58. Turn right on Hwy 193 to get back to Hwy 136.

Suggested route 2: Take Hwy 52 from Chatsworth to Ellijay (this route passes Fort Mountain State Park). From Ellijay, head West on Hwy 76 back to Hwy 411 (or head North on Hwy 76 into Blue Ridge).

Have the leaves begun to change in extreme north Georgia?

If you’re headed to the Georgia Mountain Festival in Hiawassee, the annual Indian Summer Festival in Suches, or the 41st annual Georgia Marble Festival in Jasper, you’ll want to know about this.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says the dominant color across all elevation ranges in north-central Georgia is primarily green. Many early-changing and understory species such as dogwood, sourwood, sumac, and blackgum are now beginning to show some great fall color. Also, yellow-poplar and birch are transitioning from deep summer green to a faded green with some yellow hues. Red maples are also showing early displays of vibrant reds and orange.

Still, the best is yet to come as the GFC believes it will be "another awesome leaf-viewing season" that will offer a "kaleidoscope of autumn splendor."

The peak here is expected the second half of October to late October.

Suggested route: Roy Road in Gilmer County, along with Newport Road and Aska Road in Fannin County provide outstanding scenery of north Georgia and rural southern Appalachia. Stop by Lake Blue Ridge Recreation Area in Fannin County to check out this very picturesque mountain lake.

Are the leaves changing color in northeast Georgia?

If you’re headed to Helen for the Oktoberfest Keg Tapping experience or hitting up one of the vineyards for grape-stomping or wine tasting, you’ll want to know about this.

The leaves along the way are showing fair to moderate color changes. Sourwood is starting to take on a bright red coloration, with many remaining that have yet to begin the color transition. Dogwoods have developed a deep burgundy tone with the majority having significant coloration present. Black gum trees are exhibiting some vibrant red tones, with the majority having begun the color transition. The coloration change is dominated by yellow poplar and birches, with the best coloration in ravines and roadways above 1,500 feet. Both are exhibiting bright yellow to gold coloration.

It should peak within the next few weeks.

Suggested routes: Richard Russell Parkway displaying some reds of maples, sourwood and blackgum and yellows of yellow poplar and birch, with GA 180 east of US 129 starting to really show off the yellow poplars and birch. Overall, canopies are varying shades of green with pockets of color starting to develop.

