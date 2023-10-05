Atlanta weather: Breezy and cool weekend ahead

The biggest drop in temperatures of the season is on the way.

Some light showers are possible overnight into Friday morning as a cool front begins to move its way into Georgia.

However, most of Friday will remain dry.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Highs on Friday in the upper 70s to near 80.

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN METRO ATLANTA

A gusty northwest wind will be kicking in for the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to some low 70s.

Sunday morning will be the coldest day of the season so far seeing temperatures dip into the 40s.

Georgia hasn’t seen it that low since early May.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES IN METRO ATLANTA AND NORTH GEORGIA | 2023

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It should warm up by midday into the mid-60s for Sunday.

The cold will not stick around. Milder temperatures will set in for next week, but overall, it should still feel like fall.