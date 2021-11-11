Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch
Dense Fog Advisory
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
Emory police searching for missing 68-year-old patient

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Connie Geter article

Connie Geter  (Emory Police Department)

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a 68-year-old who went missing from an Atlanta hospital on Thursday evening.

Connie Geter was reported missing from Emory University Hospital located at 1364 Clifton Road in Atlanta around 5:30 p.m., Emory police said.

Geter was last seen wearing a black multi-colored sweater with orange and yellow coloring, black pants, a black hat, and a white and black umbrella.

Police said she has a history of dementia.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or Emory police at 404-727-8005.

