Emory police searching for missing 68-year-old patient

Police are searching for a 68-year-old who went missing from an Atlanta hospital on Thursday evening.

Connie Geter was reported missing from Emory University Hospital located at 1364 Clifton Road in Atlanta around 5:30 p.m., Emory police said.

Geter was last seen wearing a black multi-colored sweater with orange and yellow coloring, black pants, a black hat, and a white and black umbrella.

Police said she has a history of dementia.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or Emory police at 404-727-8005.

